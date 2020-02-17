Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees Lands At Travis Air Force Base

Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees Lands At Travis Air Force Base

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:54s - Published < > Embed
Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees Lands At Travis Air Force Base

Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees Lands At Travis Air Force Base

About 300 Americans are expected to return to U.S. soil at Fairfield's Travis Air Base Sunday night after being quarantined onboard a cruise ship for weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Maria Medina reports.

(2-16-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trading quarantines, Americans from cruise land in US

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — One of two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dogfights: The First Tuskegee Ace of WWII [Video]Dogfights: The First Tuskegee Ace of WWII

After shooting down his fifth enemy plane of WWII, Lt. Col. Lee Archer became the first black pilot to achieve ace status in the Air Force in this clip from Season 2, "Tuskegee Airmen."

Credit: HISTORY     Duration: 08:48Published

Traffic chaos clouds Avs stadium series with LA Kings at Falcon Stadium [Video]Traffic chaos clouds Avs stadium series with LA Kings at Falcon Stadium

Avs fans who were expecting to have a blast during the Stadium Series against LA, at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium, instead dealt with chaos.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.