Child Injured In Mountain Lion Attack On Santa Clara County Park Trail

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
A 6-year-old girl was injured while walking on a trail after an attack by animal suspected to be a mountain lion at the Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve on Sunday, park officials said.

Betty Yu reports.

(2-16-2020)
