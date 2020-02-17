Global  

UK to outline post-Brexit trade vision as France warns both sides could 'rip each other apart'

UK to outline post-Brexit trade vision as France warns both sides could 'rip each other apart'

UK to outline post-Brexit trade vision as France warns both sides could 'rip each other apart'

France’s foreign minister warns the UK and EU could ‘rip each other apart’ in upcoming negotiations, as Britain prepares to set out a robust position.View on euronews
