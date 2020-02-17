'Gregg an inspiration on and off the pitch' 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:39s - Published 'Gregg an inspiration on and off the pitch' Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg will be remembered as an inspiration on and off the pitch after he died aged 87, says Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour. 0

