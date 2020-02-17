Global  

New York Weather: 2/17 Monday Morning Forecast

CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

It will be quite a nice President’s Day with mostly sunny skies and a bit more warmth.

Temps will reach the upper 40s with a few spots hitting 50.

The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with highs in the low 50s, but occasional rain is expected.
