Government minister responds to Caroline Flack death

George Eustice, the Secretary of State for the Environment, has called for people to be 'kind and courteous' in the wake of Caroline Flack's tragic suicide.

Mr Eustice highlighted the government's investment in mental health support for young people, but refused to comment on the decision taken by the CPS to pursue a prosecution against the ITV presenter.

Report by Etemadil.

