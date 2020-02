New Castle County Police Searching For Missing 10-Year-Old Boy TO DETERMINE A MOTIVE FOR THATSHOOTING.POLICE ARE SEARCHING FORTEN YEAR OLD BOY IN NEW CASTLEDELAWARE.AUTHORITIES SAY THE CHILDHAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE LASTFRIDAY.CRYSTAL CRANMORE NOT FAR FROMWHERE THE LITTLE BOY WAS LASTSEEN, CRYSTAL?Reporter: GOOD MORNING,JANELLE, JIM.WELL I JUST SPOKE WITHNEIGHBORS HERE IN THE NEWCASTLE CROSSINGS APARTMENTCOMMUNITY.THEY'RE JUST LEARNING THAT ONETHEIR NEIGHBORHOOD CHILDREN,TEN YEAR OLD SHAMAR WALLACEHAS GONE MISSING, ONE OF THENEIGHBORS TELLING ME THAT HE'SSEEN SHAMAR WALLACE PLAY OUTHERE WITH OTHER NEIGHBORHOODKIDS BUT AGAIN NO ONE HAS SEENHIM SINCE FRIDAY.NOW INVESTIGATORS NEED YOURHELP FINDING HIM.TAKE LOOK AT THE SCREEN, PHOTOOF THE LITTLE BOY AGAIN TENYEARS OLD, HAS BEEN MISSINGSINCE FRIDAY, ACCORDING TOPOLICE.WE KNOW FROM OFFICERS THATPOLICE WERE CALLED TO CARVELAVENUE NEAR NEW JERSEY AVENUEAROUND 9:00 SUNDAY NIGHT.NEW CASTLE COUNTY POLICE SAYWALLACE'S MOTHER LAST SAW HIMAT HOME FRIDAY MORNING.AUTHORITIES ISSUED ALERT LATESUNDAY NIGHT FOR THE MISSINGCHILD.SHAMAR WALLACE 5 FEET4 INCHES, 150-POUND, BROWNEYES.TEN YEAR OLD WAS LAST SEENWEARING A BROWN JACKET, WITH AWHITE COLLAR, BLACK NIKE SWEATPANTS, AND BLACK NIKESNEAKERS.NOW, ANYONE WITH INFORMATIONIS URGED TO CONTACT POLICE.THAT'S THE VERY LATEST HERE INNEW CASTLE, DELAWARE.