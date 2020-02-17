Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nicola Roberts to release new music

Nicola Roberts to release new music

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Nicola Roberts to release new music

Nicola Roberts to release new music

Nicola Roberts is to release new music for the first time in seven years following her win on 'The Masked Singer'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

musicflag

Musicflag Nicola Roberts is to release new music for the first time in seven years. Fresh off her win on 'The Masked Singer', the former Girls Aloud… 9 minutes ago

Ga2Days

GA2DAYS RT @Echoingwalls: Nicola Roberts is to release new music for the first time in seven years - Fresh off her win on ‘The Masked Singer', the… 23 minutes ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Nicola Roberts is to release new music for the first time in seven years - Fresh off her win on ‘The Masked Singer'… https://t.co/1yZQ4jv0a7 31 minutes ago

Ga2Days

GA2DAYS RT @TheSunShowbiz: Nicola Roberts to release first music in 10 years after winning Masked Singer https://t.co/hEJDiP08Ij 45 minutes ago

Ga2Days

GA2DAYS RT @showbiznews2020: Nicola Roberts to release new music https://t.co/BOI3Q0L4XJ 46 minutes ago

Ga2Days

GA2DAYS RT @ultimateukchart: Nicola Roberts is to release new music for the first time in seven years https://t.co/8FkjK2kXTE https://t.co/t2tJPCqe… 46 minutes ago

Ga2Days

GA2DAYS RT @DigitalGwp: The Masked Singer winner Nicola Roberts plans to release new music after nine year break https://t.co/GkcKrc0GES https://t.… 46 minutes ago

Ga2Days

GA2DAYS RT @BANGShowbiz: Nicola Roberts is to release new music for the first time in seven years #NicolaRoberts #MaskedSinger https://t.co/p2xDKSL… 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.