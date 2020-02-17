Global  

Tourists Taunt Black Bear for Photo Opportunity

Occurred on May 13, 2018 / Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada Info from Licensor: "This video was taken on a road trip on Mother's Day weekend with a family member of mine.

We stopped to see a bear, safely from the car, when we noticed the car in front of us was aggressively seeking to gain the attention of the bear.

Shocked at this foolish behavior I began to record their irresponsible actions.

The bear eventually walked away and then for a moment, towards our car, which was taken as a cue to leave the scene, not without a quick chastising of the careless tourists whose actions could have resulted in injuries or worse."
