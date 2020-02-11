Global  

1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus

1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus

1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus

For the first time, China has disclosed that of the 1,716 workers who have contracted the virus, six have died.

Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said that infected workers represented 3.8 percent of China’s confirmed cases.
