|
1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus
|
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus
For the first time, China has disclosed that of the 1,716 workers who have contracted the virus, six have died.
Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, said that infected workers represented 3.8 percent of China’s confirmed cases.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|(Natural News) A photo that was recently leaked to the Chinese social media platform Weibo depicts a...
NaturalNews.com - Published
|Live version of coronavirus map The toll from China’s deadly coronavirus outbreak passed 1,000 on...
WorldNews - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources