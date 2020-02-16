Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SC asks Shaheen Bagh protesters to move to alternate site | OneIndia News

SC asks Shaheen Bagh protesters to move to alternate site | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
SC asks Shaheen Bagh protesters to move to alternate site | OneIndia News

SC asks Shaheen Bagh protesters to move to alternate site | OneIndia News

While recognising that the Anti-Citizenship Act protests in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh are genuine, the Supreme Court today appointed an interlocutor whose job is to convince the protesters to move the demonstrations elsewhere as the road blockade on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch is causing inconvenience to commuters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: New death warrant issued, 4 convicts to be hanged on March 3rd at 6 am|OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: New death warrant issued, 4 convicts to be hanged on March 3rd at 6 am|OneIndia News

NIRBHAYA CASE: 4 CONVICTS TO BE HANGED ON MARCH 3rd AT 6 AM, SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST: SC APPOINTS MEDIATORS TO TALK TO PROTESTERS ON SHIFTING, DELHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL TO NOT TAKE CHARGE OF ANY MINISTRY:..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:42Published

Kejriwal seeks PM's blessings, says will work alongside Centre | OneIndia News [Video]Kejriwal seeks PM's blessings, says will work alongside Centre | OneIndia News

Arvind Kejriwal forgives 'all those who spoke ill' of him; 6 ministers take oath along with Kejriwal; PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Varanasi; Shaheen Bagh protesters may march to Amit..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.