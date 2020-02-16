SC asks Shaheen Bagh protesters to move to alternate site | OneIndia News

While recognising that the Anti-Citizenship Act protests in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh are genuine, the Supreme Court today appointed an interlocutor whose job is to convince the protesters to move the demonstrations elsewhere as the road blockade on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch is causing inconvenience to commuters.



