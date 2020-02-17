Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal

Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal

Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal

French train maker Alstom has confirmed it is in talks on the possible acquisition of the train business of Canada&apos;s Bombardier, with a potential $7 billion deal.

Ciara Lee reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alstom in talks over $7 billion Bombardier rail deal

France's Alstom is in talks to buy the train business of Canada's Bombardier in a potential $7...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

stelangdon

St Langdon Train Car Negotiation https://t.co/ln6ql5rLdH 5 minutes ago

amsterdam_bill

Amsterdam Bill RT @ReutersBiz: French train maker Alstom has confirmed it is in talks over the possible acquisition of the train business of Canada's Bomb… 10 minutes ago

chicago2503

[email protected] RT @ReutersIndia: French train maker Alstom has confirmed it is in talks over the possible acquisition of the train business of Canada's Bo… 24 minutes ago

chicago2503

[email protected] RT @Reuters: French train maker Alstom has confirmed it is in talks over the possible acquisition of the train business of Canada's Bombard… 26 minutes ago

easytradingsign

Sam Schout Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal By Reuters https://t.co/uhWNk6ztzo https://t.co/mHYFhoHi0q 30 minutes ago

Gander_News_g4

Business News Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal https://t.co/82RXpapUeU via @circleboom 1 hour ago

A51FR3D

Asif RT @PMA_Accountants: Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal: French train maker Alstom has confirmed it is in talks… 1 hour ago

PMA_Accountants

PMA Accountants Alstom confirms talks on potential $7 billion Bombardier deal: French train maker Alstom has confirmed it is in tal… https://t.co/hnnKJRiuEI 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.