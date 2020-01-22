Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Storm Dennis whips up sea foam on Irish coast

Storm Dennis whips up sea foam on Irish coast

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Storm Dennis whips up sea foam on Irish coast

Storm Dennis whips up sea foam on Irish coast

Winds from Storm Dennis have created a mass of sea foam on Clogher Beach today (February 17).

Footage shows strong winds sending sea foam flying up a walkway that leads to the shore.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Ciara covers coast near Bexhill with seafoam [Video]Storm Ciara covers coast near Bexhill with seafoam

Sea foam whipped up by Storm Ciara blows onto the beach near Bexhill on Sunday (February 9th).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published

Storm whips up sea foam on Catalan coast [Video]Storm whips up sea foam on Catalan coast

The coast at a seaside town in Spain was left covered in foam after Storm Gloria. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.