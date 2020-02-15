Global  

Amanda Bynes Is Engaged To A Mystery Man

CNN reports that Amanda Bynes will soon be married.

On Friday, the former actress shared a picture of adorned with a huge, emerald cut diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

Her caption said "Engaged to tha love of my life." The 33-year-old did not share the name or pictures of her spouse.

Best known for her roles in "She's the Man" and "What a Girl Wants" in the 2000s, Bynes said that she might return to acting eventually.
