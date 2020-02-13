Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iran: Thousands of candidates disqualified ahead of elections

Iran: Thousands of candidates disqualified ahead of elections

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:06s - Published < > Embed
Iran: Thousands of candidates disqualified ahead of elections

Iran: Thousands of candidates disqualified ahead of elections

More than 7,000 applicants have been told they cannot run, including dozens of current members of parliament.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US sanctions Iran clerics for vetoing election candidates

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday ratcheted up pressure on Iran by slapping...
Seattle Times - Published

Iran legislative election campaign kicks off after purge of reformists

Thousands of Iranian candidates approved to run in parliamentary elections kicked off their campaigns...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Haaretz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

anjk

Anja Koch Polls are open in Iran’s parliamentary elections. Low voter turnout is expected as many Iranians are frustrated. Th… https://t.co/UPZQObIjin 1 hour ago

PCInewsofficial

Philippine Canadian Inquirer The Trump administration on Thursday ratcheted up pressure on #Iran by slapping sanctions on top members of a power… https://t.co/EkWdhEyB2O 6 hours ago

hansontn

jean hanson RT @USAMattersNow: #Iran is holding "elections" tomorrow, while thousands of candidates have been disqualified by The Guardian Council. "T… 8 hours ago

USAMattersNow

America Matters #Iran is holding "elections" tomorrow, while thousands of candidates have been disqualified by The Guardian Council… https://t.co/aNWbo2C2zI 9 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Amid widespread reports that #Iran's Guardian Council, which serves as the country's electoral watchdog, has disqua… https://t.co/j464IXklvj 10 hours ago

mridul_pahadi

Mridul Pahadi RT @EstoryDoor: Iran Elections 2020: Thousands of candidates disqualified before parliamentary elections in Iran https://t.co/YwSeIFbLHD ht… 23 hours ago

EstoryDoor

EstoryDoor Iran Elections 2020: Thousands of candidates disqualified before parliamentary elections in Iran… https://t.co/DjkFDsvtQP 1 day ago

TurkeyPulse

Turkey Pulse RT @AlMonitor: A man looks at parliamentary election campaign posters in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 19, 2020. Iran votes Friday in high-stakes parl… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Khamenei loyalists may tighten grip at Iran elections [Video]Khamenei loyalists may tighten grip at Iran elections

Iranians vote on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to reinforce Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei&apos;s authority. Over half of the candidates running have been banned from the ballot...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Iran candidates kick off campaigns for parliamentary elections [Video]Iran candidates kick off campaigns for parliamentary elections

Guardian Council, which vets prospective candidates, barred more than 9,000 from out of more than 16,000 aspirants.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.