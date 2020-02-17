Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese man enthusiastically dances to celebrate the end of his self-quarantine

Chinese man enthusiastically dances to celebrate the end of his self-quarantine

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Chinese man enthusiastically dances to celebrate the end of his self-quarantine

Chinese man enthusiastically dances to celebrate the end of his self-quarantine

A man in southern China danced enthusiastically to celebrate finishing his 14-day self-quarantine.

The hilarious moment, filmed in the city of Wuxi in Jiangsu Province on February 12, shows an excited man jumping and spinning at the door while saying: "I will go downstairs to run for several rounds." Two workers in hazmat clothing passed him a paper and asked him to sign it.

The man named Zhang teaches street dancing and presenting.

He was quarantined for 14 days after visiting Hubei.

Zhang said he is a positive person.

After he finished self-quarantine, he went for a run and played football.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.