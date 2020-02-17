Chinese man enthusiastically dances to celebrate the end of his self-quarantine

A man in southern China danced enthusiastically to celebrate finishing his 14-day self-quarantine.

The hilarious moment, filmed in the city of Wuxi in Jiangsu Province on February 12, shows an excited man jumping and spinning at the door while saying: "I will go downstairs to run for several rounds." Two workers in hazmat clothing passed him a paper and asked him to sign it.

The man named Zhang teaches street dancing and presenting.

He was quarantined for 14 days after visiting Hubei.

Zhang said he is a positive person.

After he finished self-quarantine, he went for a run and played football.