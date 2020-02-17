Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills; Former Boyfriend Arrested now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:15s - Published Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills; Former Boyfriend Arrested A celebrity family therapist and the ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey was murdered early Saturday morning in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and a Playa del Rey man has been arrested in the slaying. Kara Finnstrom reports.