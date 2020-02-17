Global  

Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills; Former Boyfriend Arrested

A celebrity family therapist and the ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey was murdered early Saturday morning in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and a Playa del Rey man has been arrested in the slaying.

Kara Finnstrom reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Drew Carey's ex-fiancée Amie Harwick murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested, police say

Dr. Amie Harwick, the ex-fiancée of comic and "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey, was found dead...
FOXNews.com - Published


Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick, an ex of Drew Carey, dead in suspected murder

Dr. Amie Harwick, a Hollywood therapist previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found...
USATODAY.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Family Therapist Murder Investigation [Video]Family Therapist Murder Investigation

Amie Harwick, former fiance of comedian Drew Carey, was found dead in Hollywood Hills.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:43Published

Drew Carey's ex-fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick 2020 XBIZ Awards Red Carpet Fashion [Video]Drew Carey's ex-fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick 2020 XBIZ Awards Red Carpet Fashion

http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Drew Carey's ex-fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick on the red carpet at the XBIZ Awards held at J.W. Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, California USA on January 16, 2020..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 01:16Published

