American Airlines flight delayed after passenger allowed to board the WRONG plane

An American Airlines flight, flying to Columbus, Ohio from Charlotte, North Carolina was delayed on Thursday afternoon (February 13) after a passenger was allowed to board the wrong plane.

The shocking footage shows a woman in conversation with a flight attendant at the front of the plane and an overheard announcement can be heard: "[inaudible] passenger on the wrong airplane, going to the wrong destination." The video was posted to Twitter with the caption: "How did this woman make it on to our @AmericanAir flight & then realize it was the wrong flight.

They let her off.

The doors were closed already.

We’ve already been delayed over 3 hours." The filmer, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Newsflare: "The doors were closed and we were ready to leave when a passenger realizes she was on the wrong flight.

How did the American Airlines ground crew let her by with the wrong boarding pass?

Not paying attention causes a huge security breach for the airline.

"I started taping because the flight attendant started laughing.

She laughed a little on my video but I didn’t think it was funny, and neither did the people around me.

I take security seriously.

"I was really upset.

I was travelling with my daughter.

When this woman got up and ran to the front of the plane I had no idea what’s going on, and what she was going to do.

It was scary.

"I can’t remember how long it took to get her off but I think the gate agent had to come down and open the door.

I took that as the walkway having already been removed.

When my luggage arrived, the zipper was open at least ten inches and a bunch of my clothes were really wet inside.

I couldn’t wear them.

It was just really an inconvenience."