Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > American Airlines flight delayed after passenger allowed to board the WRONG plane

American Airlines flight delayed after passenger allowed to board the WRONG plane

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
American Airlines flight delayed after passenger allowed to board the WRONG plane

American Airlines flight delayed after passenger allowed to board the WRONG plane

An American Airlines flight, flying to Columbus, Ohio from Charlotte, North Carolina was delayed on Thursday afternoon (February 13) after a passenger was allowed to board the wrong plane.

The shocking footage shows a woman in conversation with a flight attendant at the front of the plane and an overheard announcement can be heard: "[inaudible] passenger on the wrong airplane, going to the wrong destination." The video was posted to Twitter with the caption: "How did this woman make it on to our @AmericanAir flight & then realize it was the wrong flight.

They let her off.

The doors were closed already.

We’ve already been delayed over 3 hours." The filmer, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Newsflare: "The doors were closed and we were ready to leave when a passenger realizes she was on the wrong flight.

How did the American Airlines ground crew let her by with the wrong boarding pass?

Not paying attention causes a huge security breach for the airline.

"I started taping because the flight attendant started laughing.

She laughed a little on my video but I didn’t think it was funny, and neither did the people around me.

I take security seriously.

"I was really upset.

I was travelling with my daughter.

When this woman got up and ran to the front of the plane I had no idea what’s going on, and what she was going to do.

It was scary.

"I can’t remember how long it took to get her off but I think the gate agent had to come down and open the door.

I took that as the walkway having already been removed.

When my luggage arrived, the zipper was open at least ten inches and a bunch of my clothes were really wet inside.

I couldn’t wear them.

It was just really an inconvenience."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

claimcompanies

ClaimCompanies.com RT @CaptainMrRogers: My fiance's flight got delayed causing her to miss her connecting flight. Now she won't be home until tomorrow and Ame… 5 hours ago

CaptainMrRogers

Captain Fred Rogers My fiance's flight got delayed causing her to miss her connecting flight. Now she won't be home until tomorrow and… https://t.co/LyUTxvkGOH 6 hours ago

claimcompanies

ClaimCompanies.com RT @Lyssa_TV: While everyone is having issues with American Airlines... I’m super glad I got really lucky with United Airlines. Even with h… 9 hours ago

Lyssa_TV

Lyssa 🇨🇦SI2020 While everyone is having issues with American Airlines... I’m super glad I got really lucky with United Airlines. E… https://t.co/fcaHrB8LWK 9 hours ago

Veeectoria

Victoria Marquez @AmericanAir My flight is always delayed when I fly with your airlines.. your employees are rude and now our plane… https://t.co/eDkjwssdGO 1 day ago

claimcompanies

ClaimCompanies.com RT @TerryFrolich: American Airlines my flight 2927 out of Austin to Charlotte is now delayed and not supposed to arrive until 8:13. My conn… 1 day ago

TerryFrolich

Terry Frolich American Airlines my flight 2927 out of Austin to Charlotte is now delayed and not supposed to arrive until 8:13. M… https://t.co/7K5VnYC9Qk 1 day ago

claimcompanies

ClaimCompanies.com RT @theurbansherpa: Literally every time I fly American Airlines, the flight is delayed or canceled https://t.co/5Dl7tkmBVc 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rants & Raves: Gold-Star Family Booed On Plane [Video]Rants & Raves: Gold-Star Family Booed On Plane

A military family is booed by passengers aboard an American Airlines flight for being allowed to deplane before anyone else. Kevin Kelly explains in today's Rants & Raves.

Credit: KLRT Fox 16 Little RockPublished

Allegiant anounces new nonstop flights [Video]Allegiant anounces new nonstop flights

Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant says it's adding three new nonstop routes to McCarran International Airport (LAS). The company also says it's also offering promotion rates in celebration of the new..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.