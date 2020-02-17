Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lupita Nyong'o > Lupita Nyong'o remembers Queen of Katwe co-star in touching tribute post

Lupita Nyong'o remembers Queen of Katwe co-star in touching tribute post

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Lupita Nyong'o remembers Queen of Katwe co-star in touching tribute post

Lupita Nyong'o remembers Queen of Katwe co-star in touching tribute post

Lupita Nyong'o paid tribute to her late Queen of Katwe co-star Nikita Pearl Waligwa in a touching post on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

showbiznews2020

entertainmentnews2020 Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Queen Of Katwe Co-star In Touching Tribute Post https://t.co/fVtyKnfRtv 7 hours ago

WENN_News

WENN Lupita Nyong'o Remembers Queen Of Katwe Co-star In Touching Tribute Post https://t.co/9FGIutOvlo 8 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Lupita Nyong'o remembers Queen of Katwe co-star in touching tribute post… https://t.co/SpMxXW1afg 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.