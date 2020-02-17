Global  

Screamadelica producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall dies aged 56

Screamadelica producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall dies aged 56

Screamadelica producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall dies aged 56

'Screamadelica' producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall has passed away aged 56 from a pulmonary embolism.
Recent related news from verified sources

DJ Andrew Weatherall who performed regularly in Cornwall dies aged 56

DJ Andrew Weatherall who performed regularly in Cornwall dies aged 56Andrew Weatherall also produced Primal Scream's Mercury Prize-winning album 'Screamadelica'
The Cornishman - Published


MrBerre

Bert C RT @SPIN: Andrew Weatherall, DJ and Producer Behind ‘Screamadelica,’ Dies at 56 https://t.co/DDZqv7BsHn https://t.co/Oj2K25AdSC 3 seconds ago

mickdev2000

Michael Angelo RT @IrvineWelsh: Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news. Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented pers… 21 seconds ago

SusanElizabeth

Susan Elizabeth Shepard ah damn, RIP Andrew Weatherall, a genius who was involved in too many great records & remixes to count. https://t.co/nU0iKdbguW 26 seconds ago

MalpasChaps

Rob RT @BBCArchive: The DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall, has died aged 56. In this clip, he talks about his first meeting with Bobby Gillespi… 49 seconds ago

RavenVal

RavenVal RT @ThatEricAlper: Andrew Weatherall, the British musician, DJ and record producer known for Primal Scream’s Screamadelica, has died aged 5… 1 minute ago

ByJohnLMicek

ByJohnLMicek First Caroline Flack. Now this. Andrew Weatherall, British producer behind Screamadelica, dies aged 56 https://t.co/UIgVejb8E8 1 minute ago

nubiaredondo

nubia62 redondo RT @SimonCocking: Andrew Weatherall, British producer behind Screamadelica, dies aged 56 https://t.co/TFdFST1eiT 1 minute ago

vangphotos

ONE NIGHT IN AUGUST 🌃 RT @R_ChelfordWest: So sad to here this news just now RIP Andrew.. https://t.co/mHUu1y6M4M 2 minutes ago

