Facebook sees risks to innovation, freedom of expression ahead of EU rules

Facebook's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg says that coming regulations from European Union - designed to rein in American and Chinese tech giants - are going to stifle innovation and freedom of expression.

Zuckerberg made the comments before a meeting with the EU's antitrust and industry chiefs in Brussels on Monday (February 17).

The regulators are set to announce proposals on Wednesday (February 19) aimed at exploiting the bloc's trove of industrial data--challenging the dominance of Facebook, Google and Amazon.

They will also propose rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence.

Facebook says the EU's possible plans to hold internet companies responsible for hate speech and other illegal speech published on their platforms ignores the free nature of the internet.

Zuckerberg's Brussels visit follows the heads of Microsoft and Alphabet in January.