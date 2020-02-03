Global  

President Donald Trump's Golf Tab Soars

President Donald Trump's Golf Tab Soars

President Donald Trump’s Golf Tab Soars

President Donald Trump has spent approximately 334 years worth of presidential salary on golfing trips.
Tweets about this

dantedidWHAT

XXXdantacion During Obama’s Presidency, Donald Trump criticized the amount of golf played. President Donald Trump returned to Ma… https://t.co/44FmnUzrUb 7 minutes ago

turttle63

Trump2020 🇺🇸for prison🆘 RT @aliasvaughn: President Donald Trump's golf habit has cost taxpayers nearly $133.8 million, totaling almost 334 years of presidential sa… 23 minutes ago

SardonicOldMan

Get Off My Dem Lawn 🍑🐮🔥👊🏼🌊🆘 RT @vespertilioAJR: "I won't have time to golf. I just want to work my***off" - Donald Trump, Feb. 2016. Today marks his 348th visit to… 34 minutes ago


