Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: Igloo-Building Competition

WEB EXTRA: Igloo-Building Competition

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: Igloo-Building Competition

WEB EXTRA: Igloo-Building Competition

Take a look at these structures created at an igloo-building competition in Novosibirsk, Russia over the weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Migrating Birds Show Up On Weather Radar [Video]WEB EXTRA: Migrating Birds Show Up On Weather Radar

That's not a storm you're seeing on this radar! The National Weather Service says it's birds migrating over Key West, FL Monday morning. The NWS says birds show up on the map in yellow/green hues, and..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:12Published

WEB EXTRA: Melania Trump Celebrates Valentine's Day at NIH [Video]WEB EXTRA: Melania Trump Celebrates Valentine's Day at NIH

First Lady Melania Trump visited kids at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland for Valentine's Day. Mrs. Trump decorated cookies, drawstring bags, and heart wreaths with..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.