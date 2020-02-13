Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Wins The Box Office Weekend

'Sonic The Hedgehog' Wins The Box Office Weekend

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
'Sonic The Hedgehog' Wins The Box Office Weekend

'Sonic The Hedgehog' Wins The Box Office Weekend

Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog" won the domestic box office over the weekend.

The film madean estimated $57 million ($68 million by Monday).

That performance was higher than the studio's projected $40 million.

It's the biggest opening ever for a video game movie.

The movie bested the $54.3 million opening by "Pokémon Detective Pikachu."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez's Ex Casper Smart Is Now Dating This Beauty

Find out who Casper Smart is now dating – TMZ BTS has an exciting new gig lined up – Just Jared...
Just Jared - Published

Boom! 'Sonic the Hedgehog' defies video-game odds with a record $57M box office

The redesigned "Sonic the Hedgehog" overperformed at the box office, especially for a movie that just...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBusiness InsiderNewsdayJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhilThePromoter

Phil Montalbano RT @movieweb: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Wins Big at the Holiday Weekend Box Office with $57M https://t.co/YZCBPBiiej 41 minutes ago

manteliz

Manteliz RT @THR: After #SonicMovie, the weekend's other big headline was Bong Joon Ho's and Neon's #Parasite, which feasted on its top Oscar wins b… 2 hours ago

movieweb

Movieweb 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Wins Big at the Holiday Weekend Box Office with $57M https://t.co/YZCBPBiiej 2 hours ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA RT @GeorgeMentz: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' has the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game movie with $57 million https://t.co/LZJnS6Rpl4… 3 hours ago

tessa_juliette

Tessa Juliette RT @THRMattBelloni: Parasite leveraged its Oscar wins for a $6.3M weekend, unheard-of for a foreign language film and beating a Will Ferrel… 6 hours ago

nerdytribe

The Nerdy Sonic the Hedgehog ran to the top of the box office with better than expected numbers. Proving anything can overcom… https://t.co/GOQ2Rkee8t 7 hours ago

BeauxMot

Charles Hannum HEDGEHOG HEGEMONY. "Sonic the Hedgehog" wins the U.S. box office this weekend with an estimated $68 million by Mond… https://t.co/z5yIEoeNod 9 hours ago

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. 'Sonic the Hedgehog' has the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game movie with $57 million https://t.co/vcfo2KTd6f 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Sonic the Hedgehog' Debuts in the $45-$50M at Box Office | THR News [Video]'Sonic the Hedgehog' Debuts in the $45-$50M at Box Office | THR News

'The Photograph,' 'Fantasy Island' and 'Downhill' also open nationwide over Valentine's Day/Presidents Day weekend, while 'Parasite' prepares to feast on its Oscar wins.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.