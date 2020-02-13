'Sonic The Hedgehog' Wins The Box Office Weekend

The movie bested the $54.3 million opening by "Pokémon Detective Pikachu."

It's the biggest opening ever for a video game movie.

That performance was higher than the studio's projected $40 million.

The film madean estimated $57 million ($68 million by Monday).

Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog" won the domestic box office over the weekend.

The redesigned "Sonic the Hedgehog" overperformed at the box office, especially for a movie that just...

