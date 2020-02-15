Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jürgen Klopp > Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League

Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League

Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League

Jurgen Klopp wants to consign Liverpool's Champions League success last season to history as he focuses on winning the competition again.

The holders return to the scene of last June's final victory over Tottenham on Tuesday as they face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp names his favourites to win Champions League

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Juventus rather than Liverpool FC are his favourites to win the...
The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •Daily StartalkSPORT


Liverpool qualify for Champions League as Jurgen Klopp reacts to Man City ban

Liverpool qualify for Champions League as Jurgen Klopp reacts to Man City banIt is only February but Liverpool have already guaranteed Champions League football for next season...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •talkSPORT



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp warns against Atletico complacency [Video]Klopp warns against Atletico complacency

Jurgen Klopp says league position means nothing as his Liverpool side prepare to restart their Champions League title defence with a last 16 encounter against Atletico Madrid.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published

Costa back training ahead of Liverpool [Video]Costa back training ahead of Liverpool

Diego Costa was back in Atletico Madrid training ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match against Liverpool after recovering from injury.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.