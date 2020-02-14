Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Call of the Wild Movie - Will You Answer the Call?

The Call of the Wild Movie - Will You Answer the Call?

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
The Call of the Wild Movie - Will You Answer the Call?

The Call of the Wild Movie - Will You Answer the Call?

The best stories are inspired by real adventures.

Harrison Ford tells us the journey that led to the legendary novel #CalloftheWild.

#AnswertheCall and see it in theaters this FRIDAY.

To celebrate the theatrical release of 20th Century Studios’ The Call of the Wild, multimedia artist and producer Foster Huntington created a stop-motion animation illustrating the adventure that inspired Jack London to write his legendary novel.

The short, which features narration by The Call of the Wild star Harrison Ford, was realized using sticks, moss, stones and other found objects from Huntington’s Washington-based property (which he calls “The Cinder Cone”) and surrounding woods in the Colombia River Gorge.

All of the materials featured in the video were foraged and dried by the fire in the tree house that Huntington calls home.

In true Huntington form, the backdrop of the stop-animation is his dining room table.

Huntington has a deep connection to the enduring Jack London story.

“The Call of the Wild is one of my favorite books and has inspired me as a kid, as a college student and as an adult,” recalls Huntington.

“It was one of the main reasons I left my life in New York to go explore the west.” Huntington left the fashion industry in 2011 to “answer the call” and travelled the country in a 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon, and was the progenitor of the #VanLife hashtag on Instagram.

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

As a live-action/animation hybrid, THE CALL OF THE WILD employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic--and emotionally authentic--characters.

Directed by: Chris Sanders Based on the novel by Jack London Screenplay: Michael Green Produced by: Erwin Stoff Executive Producer: Diana Pokorny Co-Producer/Visual Effects Producer: Ryan Stafford Cast: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Colin Woodell In Theaters February 21 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harrison Ford Joins His Co-Stars at 'The Call of the Wild' Premiere in L.A.

Harrison Ford is stepping out for the premiere of his new movie The Call of the Wild! The 77-year-old...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ryandino101

💫Ryan Loves the Sequel Trilogy💫 RT @DisneyStudios: The wild is waiting for you. Will you #AnswertheCall? Watch #CalloftheWild in theaters FRIDAY. https://t.co/bK0RAglr8i h… 5 minutes ago

SimplyTasheena

Tasheena RT @LifeWithKathy: #ad The Call of the Wild will be in theaters February 21st! This movie stars Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen… 44 minutes ago

elizabethtoni

Elizabeth Toni RT @20thcentury: The wild is waiting for you. Will you #AnswertheCall? Watch #CalloftheWild in theaters FRIDAY. https://t.co/uAzomsqjLg htt… 47 minutes ago

TheBrokaw

BrokawMovieHouse Our movie lineup starting Friday, Feb. 21 will be The Call Of The Wild & Sonic The Hedgehog. #CalloftheWild… https://t.co/6TrI7QWYVc 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Call of the Wild movie clip - Answer The Call [Video]The Call of the Wild movie clip - Answer The Call

The Call of the Wild movie clip - Answer The Call Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:45Published

Get Outside And Discover 'The Call Of The Wild' [Video]Get Outside And Discover 'The Call Of The Wild'

REI helps us enjoy the outdoors in prep of the new Harrison Ford movie

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.