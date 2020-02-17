The unique role Ohio's 'pivot' counties will play in the 2020 presidential election 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:43s - Published The unique role Ohio's 'pivot' counties will play in the 2020 presidential election While all of Ohio's 88 counties will play a role in this year's elections, there are a handful that will be receiving extra attention, because they considered "pivot counties" - those that voted for Barack Obama for president in 2008 and 2012, but went to Donald Trump in 2016.