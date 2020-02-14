Neymar set to play against Dortmund says PSG coach

Global  

Neymar expected to play when Paris St Germain facet Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16, first-leg match, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.
SHOWS: DORTMUND, GERMANY (FEBRUARY 17, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) PARIS SAINT GERMAIN COACH, THOMAS TUCHEL, SAYING (ASKED IF NEYMAR IS PLAYING AND WHAT THAT CHANGES): "Yes, Ney is here, he is doing well and he will participate in the training and then play tomorrow.

Such is the situation unless something happens during training.

Whether he plays or not changes almost everything for us - I hope in a positive way." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) PARIS SAINT GERMAIN COACH, THOMAS TUCHEL, SAYING (ON NEYMAR): "It's very simple: it changes everything for us because if he does not play we have no other player with that quality to replace him.

He has the confidence, the quality and the ability to play a decisive game." 4.

WHITE FLASH 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) PARIS SAINT GERMAIN COACH, THOMAS TUCHEL, SAYING: "To come here as the away team is obviously a huge challenge and for me of course it's special to return to this stadium where I worked as a coach for two years.

But even if you might find this boring, ultimately it's not about me personally.

We come here with a good team full of confidence and in the end, we are playing a soccer game." STORY: Paris St Germain forward Neymar is expected to play on Tuesday (February 18) against Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16, first-leg tie after overcoming a rib injury, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said on Monday (February 17).

The Brazilian did not play in the club's 4-4 Ligue 1 draw at Amiens over the weekend when Tuchel rested some other players.

"He is here, he will train and if all goes well he will play tomorrow.

Because for us it changes almost everything when he plays and I hope he will play," said Tuchel.

PSG have been knocked out at this stage in the past three seasons and are desperate to leave a mark on the competition.

"It changes everything... because if he does not play we have no other player with that quality to replace him." Tuchel, who coached Dortmund for two seasons before going to Paris, will need to devise a plan to stop the Germans' formidable attack, which has scored 22 goals in their five Bundesliga games this year.

"It is absolutely necessary to play with a lot of confidence in this stadium with such fans and such an opponent, otherwise you cannot survive," he added before the clash at Signal Iduna Park.



