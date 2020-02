Preparing for the President Trump's arrival

DETAILS ABOUT HIS ARRIVAL HAVEBEEN UNDER WRAPS.HOWEVER, EARLIER TODAY I SPOKETO A FEW LOCALBUSINESSES WHO TOLD ME THAT THESECRET SERVICE HAS ALREADYBEEN ON THE GROUND SINCE LASTFRIDAY .

RAMPING UP FORHIS ARRIVAL.ON WEDNESDAY PRESIDENT TRUMP ISSCHEDULED TO FLY INTOBAKERSFIELD TO MEET WITH LOCALCONGRESSMAN AND HOUSEMINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHYABOUT EFFORTS TO IMPROVE THEWATER SUPPLY FOR FARMER INCALIFORNIA AND OTHER WESTERNSTATES.REPRESENTATIVES FROM A PRIVATECHARTER COMPANY ATMEADOWS FIELD TOLD 23ABC THAT AC-5 TRANSPORT PLANE FROM THEU.S. AIR FORCE ARRIVED MONDAYMORNING TO UNLOADUNSPECIFIED CARGO AND PERSONNELAHEAD OFPRESIDENT TRUMP'S VISITWEDNESDAY.23ABC CAMERAS WERE LIVE-STREAMING AS CREWS INMILITARY UNIFORM AND SUITSWORKED AROUND THE PLANE ANDUNLOADED VARIOUS CARGO.

ASTAIRCASE WAS ALSO REMOVEDFROM THE NOSE OF THE PLANE ANDTHEN PUT BACK IN.ACCORDING TO THE PRIVATE CHARTERCOMPANY,REPRESENTATIVES OF THE SECRETSERVICE WERE AT THE AIRPORT ONFRIDAY.ANOTHER LOCAL BUSINESS TOLD METHAT SECRET SERVICE AGENTSALSO CAME TO THEIR BUSINESS LASTFRIDAY.

THE EMPLOYEE SAID SECRETSERVICE LOOKED INSIDE THEIRBUSINESS, WANTED AGENTS INSIDEAND ON THE ROOF ASWELL AS CAMERA ACCESS.THE EMPLOYEE ALSO STATED THATTHINGS HAVE BEEN VERY TIGHTLIPPED COMPARED TO WHEN VICEPRESIDENT MIKE PENCE MADE A