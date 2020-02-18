Global  

Way 2 Be Kind: Surprise for Military Vet

Way 2 Be Kind: Surprise for Military Vet

Way 2 Be Kind: Surprise for Military Vet

February 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day, and this year, 2 Works for You has partnered with Osage Casino Hotel to pay it forward in the community.

We thanked Erin Simmons, a local military veteran, for her service in a special way.
