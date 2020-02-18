Global  

'It's Very Tough': Friends Remember Therapist Killed In Hollywood Hills

'It's Very Tough': Friends Remember Therapist Killed In Hollywood Hills

'It's Very Tough': Friends Remember Therapist Killed In Hollywood Hills

Dr. Amie Harwick was killed at her home.

Her ex-boyfriend, identified as 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested Saturday afternoon on murder charges, Los Angeles police said Sunday.
