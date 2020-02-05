Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades

Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades

Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades

Sachin Tendulkar got his hands on a title at the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award.

Sachin won the award for the best Sporting Moment from the last two decades.

Sachin being lifted on his teammates’ shoulders at the WC 2011 won the award.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Sporting Moment award

Sachin Tendulkar long carried a nation's cricketing hopes on his shoulders. But in 2011, at his last...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



You Might Like


Tweets about this

HomezMaria

Maria Homez Sachin Tendulkar wins the Laureus Sporting Moment Award for ICC World Cup 2011 victory lap Sachin… https://t.co/IlSQXlsJM8 13 minutes ago

HimaniSheth

Himani Sheth Sachin Tendulkar wins the Laureus Sporting Moment Award for ICC World Cup 2011 victory lap #SachinTendulkar… https://t.co/oLhiPzOXnO 33 minutes ago

DuttBjp

Gajendra Dutt Sharma B. J. P A proud moment for India as the Legend of Indian Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar wins the best #Laureus20 sporting moment… https://t.co/kznipSiwpq 37 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades - cricket - videos about the… https://t.co/SPtEpUpi05 1 hour ago

Wahcricketlive

Wah Cricket Sachin Tendulkar's 2011 World Cup Victory Lap Wins #Laureus20 Sporting Moment Award https://t.co/clyoblRH8a https://t.co/KuVYVkL0m1 1 hour ago

TendulkarFC

SachinArmy Sachin Tendulkar wins the the 'Best Sporting Moment' of the World Award (2000-2020) for the victory lap post-2011 W… https://t.co/a3ZqjTEPZ3 1 hour ago

UiTV_Connect

UiTV Connect 📷 Sachin Tendulkar wins the the ‘Best Sporting Moment’ of the World Award (2000-2020) for the victory lap post-2011… https://t.co/GS6JF9e7Lf 2 hours ago

UiTV_Connect

UiTV Connect Sachin Tendulkar wins the the 'Best Sporting Moment' of the World Award (2000-2020) for the victory lap post-2011 W… https://t.co/kNUDfd959P 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Govt afraid' vs 'Pak proxy': Cong divided over British MP deportation| OneIndia News [Video]'Govt afraid' vs 'Pak proxy': Cong divided over British MP deportation| OneIndia News

Congress divided over British MP deportation, Tharoor says govt afraid while Singhvi calls her Pak proxy; Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi engage in latest Twitter spat; Sunny Deol slammed for saying no..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:05Published

The new Ferrari 812 GTS Driving Video [Video]The new Ferrari 812 GTS Driving Video

Exactly 50 years on from the debut of the last spider in the Ferrari range to sport a front-mounted V12, the Ferrari 812 GTS hails a triumphant return for a model type that has played a pivotal role in..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.