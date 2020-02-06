Global  

Week 9 Sneak Peek: The Fantasy Suite Sparks Drama

As Bachelor Peter Weber and his three bachelorettes -- Hannah Ann, Madison, and Victoria F.

-- travel to Australia for the next chapter, the fantasy suites, jealousy, and sex threaten to derail Peter's journey to find love.

From 'Week 8: Hometown Dates,' season 24, episode 8 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
