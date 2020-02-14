Push to Ban Conversion Therapy

Life threatening./// debunked á dangerous and abusive... that's how the human rights campaign describes conversion therapy.

The practice aims to turn people in the lá gábátáq community á straight.

Governor tim walz is demanding the minnesota senate pass a ban on conversion therapy for kids.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us now.

Jessica á what does rochester's diversity council have to say about the issue?

Xxx george the executive director of the diversity council says she thinks governor walz's announcement is a home run.

Xxx minnesota could be next in line to pass a ban on lgbtqá plus conversion therapy for minors..as governor tim walz is calling for an end to the dangerous practice.

When we try to change identity it's deeply harmful and leaves lasting marks on individuals, on their psyche, and on their ability to socialize so this is one we need to do away with.

Similar laws have already been enacted in 19 other states..

Most recently conversion therapy for kids was banned in conservative utah.

I believe this bill communicates youth that are vulnerable to this practice and that it protects them from some of the harms i've undergone in some of the worst days of my life.

Rochester's diversity council says minnesota is already lagging behind the movement..

But joining now is better than never.

I'm glad to see that the governor has kind of drawn the line in the sand and said, "we will tackle this issue."

I think it's incredibly important for minnesota.

With bills lapsing for years in the minnesota legislature..

Lawmakers say the plan is to get the ban passed this year.

It would be a home run for our state to really tackle this and solve the issue that so many other after a rally at the state capitol on friday governor walz said by adding minnesota's name to the list of states that have banned conversion therapy ..

It would make this world a little bit better for everyone.

Thank you jessica.

In november, minneapolis became the first city in minnesota to ban conversion therapy on minors.

The american psychiatric association has made it clear it opposes conversion