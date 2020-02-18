Vincennes couple remain quarantined on cruise ship

Global  

We have an update for you on a couple quarantined due to the coronavirus.

Last week... news 10 told reported on jim and linda levell of vincennes.

They were two out of 37-hundred people on board a cruise ship near japan.

According to a recent facebook post from the couple... the levell's are not infected... but friday evening a post from linda's facebook page said the following... quote -- "we need your help, please we have just been told by a japanese doctor that they want to test us for the virus.

Even though we test negative, he said we will still be quarantined at least another 14 days!"

-- end quote.

It goes on to ask people to reach out to their representatives so they can be tested at home.

We've reported passengers are scheduled to return february 19th when the quarantine is lifted.

News 10 has reached out to the couple.

We also spoke to family friends just before the show started.

They say the couple told them they're healthy and ready




