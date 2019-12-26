Five couples face Love Island axe 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:13s - Published Five couples face Love Island axe One couple will get dumped from the 'Love Island' villa in tomorrow night's show.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Five couples face Love Island axe: https://t.co/Ofvdy0IOGa #LoveIsland 38 minutes ago TellyMix Love Island 2020: Five couples at risk of elimination after latest twist https://t.co/kzlcL4yOqF 1 hour ago Metro Entertainment Five #LoveIsland couples face the axe from the villa tomorrow night https://t.co/wM4ljTokZc 10 hours ago TellyMix #LoveIsland: Five couples face the axe in latest twist https://t.co/kzlcL4yOqF 11 hours ago TellyMix Updates Love Island 2020: Five couples face the axe in latest twist https://t.co/W6iSzjJmg9 https://t.co/B7iFETiZkt 11 hours ago