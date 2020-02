23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for February 17, 2020

GOOD EVENING... THE BOY SCOUTSOF AMERICA HAS FILED FORBANKRUPTCY, ACCORDING TO A COURTDOCUMENT FILED INDELAWARE BANKRUPTCY COURT EARLYTODAY...THE YOUTH ORGANIZATION, WHICHCELEBRATED ITS110TH ANNIVERSARY EARLIER THISMONTH, LISTEDLIABILITIES OF BETWEEN 100MILLION DOLLARS AND 500 MILLIONDOLLARS, BUT ONLY 50- THOUSANDDOLLARS OR LESSIN ASSETS.THE BANKRUPTCY FILING COMES AT ATIME WHEN THE ORGANIZATIONFACES HUNDREDS OF SEXUAL ABUSELAWSUITS, THOUSANDS OFALLEGED ABUSE VICTIMS ANDDWINDLING MEMBERSHIPNUMBERS.AS A RESULT OF THE FILING, ALLCIVIL LITIGATION AGAINST THEORGANIZATION IS SUSPENDED.NOW TO SOME BREAKING NEWS OUT OFDOWNTOWNBAKERSFIELD...THESE ARE LIVE PICS OF THESCENE...A SINGLE-VEHICLE ROLLOVER HASTEMPORARILY CLOSEDWESTBOUND 24TH AT EYE STREET --AS BAKERSFIELD POLICEINVESTIGATE.ACCORDING TO POLICE OFFICIALS --THE DRIVER OF THE CARSUFFERED MINOR INJURIES BUT ISEXPECTED TO BE OK.NO WORD YET ON THE CAUSE OF THECRASH.NEW DEVELOPMENTS TONIGHT...HOME-DECOR RETAILER "PIER ONE"HAS FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY,AFTER RACKING UP 59-MILLIONDOLLARS IN LOSSES..A COMPANY STATEMENT RELEASEDTODAY SAYS "PIER ONE"HAS CUT A DEAL WITH LENDERS TOGET A-QUARTER-BILLION DOLLARSIN FINANCING.AND NOW, THE COMPANY IS FOCUSINGON LOOKING FOR ABUYER.PIER ONE HAD ALREADY BEEN IN THEPROCESS OF CLOSINGHUNDREDS OF STORES, BUT IT STILLHAS ABOUT FIVE-HUNDREDLOCATIONS UP AND RUNNING.THE COMPANY IS THE LATESTBRICK-AND-MORTAR RETAILERTO FALL VICTIM TO ONLINECOMPETITORS LIKE AMAZON -AND BIG BOX CHAINS TARGET ANDWALMART.WE HAVE REACHED OUT TO PIER 1 TOSEE IF THE TWOBAKERSFIELD LOCATIONS AREIMPACTED -- BUT HAVE NOT YETHEARD BACK.PREPARATIONS FOR THE PRESIDENT'STRIP TO BAKERSFIELDLATER THIS WEEK ARE ALREADYUNDERWAY.

HE IS SET TO TALKABOUT WATER ISSUES IMPACTING THECENTRALVALLEY.23ABC'S ALEX BELL HAS THEDETAILS ON WHERE THEPRESIDENT WILL LAND AND HISARRIVAL...ON WEDNESDAY PRESIDENT TRUMP ISSCHEDULED TO FLY INTOBAKERSFIELD TO MEET WITH LOCALCONGRESSMAN AND HOUSEMINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHYABOUT EFFORTS TO IMPROVE THEWATER SUPPLY FOR FARMER INCALIFORNIA AND OTHER WESTERNSTATES.REPRESENTATIVES FROM A PRIVATECHARTER COMPANY ATMEADOWS FIELD TOLD 23ABC THAT AC-5 TRANSPORT PLANE FROM THEU.S. AIR FORCE ARRIVED MONDAYMORNING TO UNLOADUNSPECIFIED CARGO AND PERSONNELAHEAD OFPRESIDENT TRUMP'S VISITWEDNESDAY.23ABC CAMERAS WERE LIVE-STREAMING AS CREWS INMILITARY UNIFORM AND SUITSWORKED AROUND THE PLANE ANDUNLOADED VARIOUS CARGO.

ASTAIRCASE WAS ALSO REMOVED FROMTHE NOSE OF THE PLANE AND THENPUT BACK IN.

ACCORDING TO THEPRIVATE CHARTER COMPANY,REPRESENTATIVES OF THE SECRETSERVICE WERE AT THE AIRPORT ONFRIDAY.ANOTHER LOCAL BUSINESS TOLD METHAT SECRET SERVICE AGENTSALSO CAME TO THEIR BUSINESS LASTFRIDAY.THE EMPLOYEE SAID SECRET SERVICELOOKED INSIDE THEIRBUSINESS, WANTED AGENTS INSIDEAND ON THE ROOF ASWELL AS CAMERA ACCESS.THE EMPLOYEE ALSO STATED THATTHINGS HAVE BEEN VERY TIGHTLIPPED COMPARED TO WHEN VICEPRESIDENT MIKE PENCE MADE ATRIP TO BAKERSFIELD.AFTER THE PRESIDENT'S TRIP TOTHE CENTRAL VALLEYWEDNESDAY HE WILL BE HEADING TOLAS VEGAS ON THURSDAY TODELIVER REMARKS AT THE HOPE FORPRISONERS GRADUATIONCEREMONY AT THE LAS VEGASMETROPOLITAN POLICEHEADQUARTERS.

THE PRESIDENT WILLDISCUSS HIS ADMINISTRATION'SEFFORTS TO PROVIDEPREVIOUSLY-INCARCERATEDAMERICANS WITH SECOND CHANCESALEX BELL 23 ABC CONNECTING YOUTHERE IS STILL NO OFFICIAL WORDON WHERE THE PRESIDENT PLANSTO GO OR HOW LONG HE WILL BE INBAKERSFIELD.

BUT ONWEDNESDAY WE WILL HAVE TEAMCOVERAGE AND WILL BE LIVESTREAMING FROM AIR FORCE ONE'SLANDING TO TAKE OFF.AS WE MENTIONED -- PRESIDENTTRUMP IS EXPECTED TOFOCUS ON WATER ISSUES WHILE INBAKERSFIELD WEDNESDAY --THAT'S ACCORDING TO WHITE HOUSEOFFICIALS.23ABC SPEAKING TO SEVERAL LOCALFARMERS AND THEY TOLDUS THEY ARE HOPING THATPRESIDENT TRUMP'S VISITWILL MOVE THE BALL FORWARD INADDRESSING THE WATER ISSUES INKERN COUNTY -- RIGHT NOW MANYFARMERS ARE STILL PAYING 100PERCENT OF THEIR WATER BILLS,BUT ARE ONLY RECIEVING ALOWER PERCENTAGE OF WATER THATTHEY'RE PAYINGFOR BECAUSE OF THE SHORTAGES ANDRESTRICTIONS.THEY SAID IF THESE ISSUESCONTINUE -- IT COULD HAVESIGNIFICANT CONSEQUENCES TO OURLOCAL AGRICULTUREBUSINESS."BECAUSE OF THE WATERRESTRICTIONSWE'VE HAD LESS CROPS GROWN INTOTHIS COMPANY THAT WE DO BUSINESSWITH, WHICH CUT THE SEASON SHORTFOR US, IT'S MADE IT TO THEPOINT WHERE IHAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TO MAKE THEMONEY THAT I USED TO MAKEBEFORE, SO I HAD TO GO WORKELSEWHERE."A LOT OF THE ISSUES WE'RECHALLENGEDWITH ARE AGING INFRASTRUCTUREAND A REPRIORITIZATION OF WHERETHE WATERNEEDS TO GO AND UNFORTUNATLEYTHAT MEANT MORE AND MORE WATERHASBEEN TAKEN FROM THE FARMER."LOCAL CONGRESSMAN AND HOUSEMINORITY LEADERKEVIN MCCARTHY -- SAYING TODAY-- HE SHARES FARMER'SCONCERNS.

BUT HE ALSO PRAISEDTHE WORK THE PRESIDENT HASALREADY DONE TO SECURE WATER FORFARMERS.HE SAID HE IS EAGER FOR THEPRESIDENT TO ARRIVE AND FORTHEM TO GET TO WORK.WE'LL HAVE ALL YOUR COVERAGE ONPRESIDENT TRUMP'S VISIT TOBAKERSFIELD ONLINE AND ON AIRTHIS WEDNESDAY.BE SURE TO HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE-- TURN TO 23 DOT COM -- ANDDOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE AND TABLETAPP.A BILL SIGNED INTO LAW AIMED ATREDUCING EMISSIONS ANDTOXIC AIR CONTAMINENTS INDISADVANTAGED COMMUNITIES ISSTARTING TO GAIN MOMENTUM.A-B 6-1-7 WAS SIGNED INTO LAW IN20-17 AND HELPS EQUIPFARMERS WITH FARM EQUIPMENTTHAT'S BETTER FOR OURENVIROMENT.23 A-B-C'S IMANI STEPHENS SPOKEWITH SHAFTER RESIDENTS AND AFARMER ABOUT THE FUTURE CHANGES.JESS, RESIDENTS OF SHAFTER AREIN THE BEGINNING STAGES OF THECOMMUNITY EMISSIONS REDUCTIONPROGRAM - THE PROGRAM RECENTLYAPPROVED LAST THURSDAY AT AMEETING WITH THE CALIFORNIA AIRRESOURCES BOARD, ANDWHILE THE PROGRAM IS IN IT'SINITIAL, STAGES - THERESIDENTS I SPOKE WITH TODAY AREHOPEFUL ABOUTTHE STATE'S EFFORT TO TACKLE AIRPOLLUTION HEREIN THE VALLEY.THE CALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCESBOARD APPROVED OF THECOMMUNITY EMISSIONS REDUCTIONPROGRAM -- FOR THE CITY OFSHAFTER.A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE SANJOAQUIN VALLEY AIRPOLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT ANDTHE SHAFTERCOMMUNITY STEERING COMMITTEE -TO LISTEN AND ACTON CONCERNS OF RESIDENTS ANDLOCAL INDUSTRIESTOM FRANTZ, A LONG-TIME RESIDENTOF SHAFTER AND AFARMER SAYS A-B 6-1-7 IS A GOODSTART"WHEN WE HAVE ELECTRIC TRACTORSAVAILABLE, I'LL BE THE FIRST TOGET ONE, YOU KNOW - ZEROEMISSIONS AND THAT'S WHAT WEWANT.

THERE'S GOOD ABOUT FARMINGTOO - PLANTS AND TREES ABSORBPOLLUTION, THEY HELP TO CLEANTHE AIR, THEY PUT OXYGEN IN THEAIR, THEY ABSORB CO2 AND PUTCARBON IN THE SOIL AND WE HAVETO DEVELOP ALLOF OUR RESOURCES TO HELP REDUCEGREENHOUSE GASES AND IMPROVE ONAIR QUALITY"FRANTZ HARVESTS ALMONDS - AND HESAYS EVEN WITHINHIS ROLE AS A FARMER, THERE'S ABENEFIT IN THIS PROGRAM"I QUESTION THESE THINGS TOOBECAUSEI SEE THE BENEFIT OF IMPROVINGOUR AIR QUALITY AND I THINKEVERYONE HAS TO DO THEIR PART,INCLUDING FARMERS""WHEN WE HARVEST ALMONDS, WEDON'T HAVE TO PUT ALL THAT DUSTIN THE AIR - THETECHNOLOGY IS EVOLVING, THERE'SA LOT OF STUFF OUT THERE THATCANDECREASE THOSE DUST EMISSIONS"THE PROGRAM INVOLVES INCENTIVEPROGRAMS TOENCOURAGE LOCAL INDUSTRIES ANDRESIDENTS TO TAKE PART INREDUCING EMISSIONSA PART OF THE INCENTIVES WILLINCLUDE A NOTIFICATION SYSTEM TOINFORM RESIDENTS OF EMISSIONS OFAIRPOLLUTANTS AND TOXIC AIRCONTAMINANTS"RESIDENTS CONCERNS ANDBRINGING IT UP CONSTANTLY OVERMEETING AND MEETING - THEY WEREABLE TO ADDRESS THAT AREA OFPESTICIDES BY ADDING SOME OF THEINCENTIVE MONEY FOR NOTIFICATIONWHICH IN THE WHOLE STATE OFCALIFORNIA - NOBODY KNOWSWHAT'S ACTUALLY BEING APPLIED -FOR RESIDENTS TO KNOW WHAT'SAROUND THE COMMUNITY, WHAT'SAROUND THEIR SCHOOLSOR THE SENIOR CITIZENS THATACTUALLY DON'T HAVE KIDS, WHATIS BEING APPLIED"AMENDMENTS WERE ADDED TO THEPROGRAM - RECOMMENDATIONS BY RESIDENTS TO INCLUDEMONITORING OF PESTICIDES THEPROGRAM -- APPROVED FOR$29-MILLION DOLLARS - TO PUT THEPLAN TO ACTIONANABEL MARQUEZ, A RESIDENT OFSHAFTER WHO WE SPOKE TO THROUGHA TRANSLATOR - SAYS THE MOMENTUMIS GROWING, AND AS STATEOFFICIALS MAKE AN EFFORT TOPARTNER WITH RESIDENTS AND LOCALINDUSTRIES AND MARQUEZ SAYS SHEAGREES THAT THIS MONEY WILL HELPENSURE POLLUTANTS, SUCH ASPESTICIDES AREN'T SPRAYED WHILEFARMWORKERS ARE IN THE FIELD"WE ARE HOPEFUL TO ACHIEVE MANYACCOMPLISHMENTS, BUT WE NEED TOKEEP GOING.

BECAUSE RIGHT NOW WEMIGHT NOT SEE IT - BUT HOPEFULLYWE'LL HOPEFULLY SEE IT AS THEYAPPLY THESE AMENDMENTS THEY'VEPUT ON PAPER"WE REACHED OUT TO THE CALIFORNIAAIR RESOURCES BOARD FOR COMMENT,BUT MONDAY IS A FEDERAL HOLIDAY,AND STATE OFFICES ARE CLOSED FORTHE DAY.THE SHAFTER COMMUNITY STEERINGCOMMITTEEMEETS THE SECOND MONDAY OF EACHMONTH, AND THE NEXTMEETING WILL BE HELD MARCH 9THTO DISCUSS THE COMMUNITYEMISSION REDUCTION PROGRAMREQUIREMENTS,AND OF THE PROGRAM'S COMPONENTS,EMISSIONREDUCTION CONCEPTS.REPORTING LIVE IN STUDIO, I'MIMANI STEPHENS, 23ABC NEWS,CONNECTING YOU.THE CITY OF MCFARLAND ISPREPARING FOR ANOTHERPLANNING COMMISSION MEETING --REGARDING APOSSIBLE EXPANSION OF THE GEOGROUP'S DETENTIONCENTER.TOMORROW -- THE MCFARLANDPLANNING COMMISSION WILLMEET.ONE OF THE TOPICS ON THE AGENDA-- A SECOND PUBLICHEARING TO APPROVE A PERMIT TOEXPAND THEGOLDEN STATE MODIFIED COMMUNITYCORRECTIONFACILITY ON FRONTAGE ROAD INMCFARLAND.IF APPROVED -- IT WOULD ADDANOTHER 14-HUNDRED BEDSFOR ICE DETAINEES IN KERNCOUNTY.HUNDREDS OF RESIDENTS ATTENDEDTHE LAST MEETINGAND FORCED MCFARLAND POLICE TOADD EXTRA OFFICERSFOR SECURITY.THE MEETING IS SET FOR TOMORROWAT 6 P-M AT THEMCFARLAND VETERAN'S COMMUNITYCENTER ON WESTSHERWOOD AVENUE...A DRY COLD FRONT SWEPT THROUGHTHE REGION OVERNIGHT AND BROUGHTBREEZY CONDITIONS.

THOSE WINDSHAVE CALMED DOWN TODAY WITH HIGHTHIN CLOUDS.HIG PRESSURE WILL BE DOMINATINGTUESDAYTHROUGH THURSDAY WITH WARMINGTEMPERATURES.YOU CAN EXPECT THE SPRING-LIKE70S WITH MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES ANDDRY CONDITIONS.FRIDAY, A SYSTEM WILL BE PASSINGOVER THE REGION.

AS OFNOW, IT WILL BRING BREEZYCONDITIONS, SLIGHTLY COOLERTEMPERATURES AND A SMALL CHANCEFOR RAIN.

THE RAINCHANCES AREN'T LOOKING TOOPROMISING BUT IT IS SOMETHING WEWILL BE WATCHING CLOSELY.

WEWILL BE DRY AND WARM ON SUNDAYBEFORE ANOTHER QUICKDISTURBANCE ON MONDAY WITH WILLINCREASE WINDS AND DROPTEMPERATURES TO START NEXT WEEK.CITY COUNCIL IS GEARING UP TODISCUSS A NUMBER OFTOPICS IN THIS WEEK'S COUNCILMEETING -- INCLUDING BODYCAMERAS FOR THE BAKERSFIELDPOLICE DEPARTMENT.THE CITY IS LOOKING TO TRANSFER737-THOUSANDDOLLARS IN ADDITIONAL SALES TAXREVENUE TO B-P-D'S CAPITALIMPROVEMENT BUDGET.THE MONEY WILL GO TOWARD THEFUND TO PURCHASE BODYWORN CAMERAS.CITY OFFICIALS WILL DISCUSS THEREQUEST DURING WEDNESDAY'SMEETING.COMING UP --