Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Pal dies of cardiac arrest

Pal was elected to Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar constituency in 2009 and 2014.

The 61-year-old actor-turned-politician is survived by his wife and daughter.

Tapas Pal died due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai.

Former TMC MP Tapas Pal died on February 18.

Pal was in Mumbai to visit his daughter where he complained of chest pain.