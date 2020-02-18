Global  

Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Pal dies of cardiac arrest

Former TMC MP Tapas Pal died on February 18.

Tapas Pal died due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai.

The 61-year-old actor-turned-politician is survived by his wife and daughter.

Pal was elected to Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar constituency in 2009 and 2014.
Pal was in Mumbai to visit his daughter where he complained of chest pain.
