Government 'working tirelessly' to repatriate Brits in Japan

Government 'working tirelessly' to repatriate Brits in Japan

Government 'working tirelessly' to repatriate Brits in Japan

Kwasi Kwarteng says the government is "Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng says the government is "working tirelessly" to repatriate British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus fears.

He adds communication between Japan's authorities and the UK has not been as fluid as the government would have liked.

Brits stuck on Coronavirus hit ship in Japan call on UK Government to evacuate them

Brits stuck on Coronavirus hit ship in Japan call on UK Government to evacuate themOther countries have started bringing their citizens on the Diamond Princess home but stranded Brits...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald



