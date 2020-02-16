Government 'working tirelessly' to repatriate Brits in Japan

Kwasi Kwarteng says the government is "Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng says the government is "working tirelessly" to repatriate British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus fears.

He adds communication between Japan's authorities and the UK has not been as fluid as the government would have liked.working tirelessly" to repatriate Report by Alibhaiz.

