Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Heartwarming moment elderly man surprises wife on Valentine's Day

Heartwarming moment elderly man surprises wife on Valentine's Day

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Heartwarming moment elderly man surprises wife on Valentine's Day

Heartwarming moment elderly man surprises wife on Valentine's Day

This is the heartwarming moment an 84-year-old man in the Philippines surprised his wife for Valentine's Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Heartwarming moment elderly man surprises wife on Valentine's Day

This is the heartwarming moment an 84-year-old man in the Philippines surprised his wife for Valentine's Day.

The elderly couple from Laguna province have been married for 63 years and they have five children.

But despite the advancing years, romance is still flourishing for them.

On Valentine's Day, Andy Sangre, 84, went straight home after his dialysis to give his wife, Bebs, 83, a small heart-shaped cuddly toy.

The sweet gesture moved wife Bebs to tears, and Andy was also not able to contain his emotion after his wife said "I love you" and gave him a kiss.

The couple's youngest son, Ferdinand Sangre, said that his parents have always celebrated Valentine's Day.

He said: "They always give small gifts on Valentine's Day every year.

We grew up seeing them kind and loving to each other.

''They have never taken each other for granted and always made the effort to show each other they are loved.''




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man battling Alzheimer's fights for legislation with his wife [Video]Man battling Alzheimer's fights for legislation with his wife

The push to get more help for people living with Alzheimer's and their caregivers is being felt on Capitol Hill.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:04Published

Great Dane puppy saves man from the doghouse on Valentine's Day [Video]Great Dane puppy saves man from the doghouse on Valentine's Day

Dave is a lucky man with an awesome wife and he knows better than to let Valentine's Day pass without getting Kristy a present or a card. But when he drops the ball and lets time get away on him,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.