Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stormzy > Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance

Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance

Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance

Grime star Stormzy will reportedly be joined by 200 backing dancers and singers when he takes to the stage at the BRIT Awards tonight (02.18.20).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Music_News_US

Music Stormzy will reportedly be joined by 200 backing dancers and singers at BRIT Awards #Music https://t.co/WK3vTm7HVK 29 minutes ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Stormzy will reportedly be joined by 200 backing dancers and singers at BRIT Awards https://t.co/6u70HxB17y https://t.co/xEjkLIsjE9 31 minutes ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Stormzy will reportedly be joined by 200 backing dancers and singers at BRIT Awards https://t.co/WgaNo2kLcC… https://t.co/pDSaDbIZsC 33 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance #Stormzy #LewisCapaldi… https://t.co/ghbwPesrgX 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Lewis Capaldi to perform at BRIT Awards [Video]Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Lewis Capaldi to perform at BRIT Awards

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Mabel, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi will all perform at this year's BRIT Awards on February 18th.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead BRIT Awards nominations [Video]Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead BRIT Awards nominations

Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead the BRIT Awards nominations with four nods each, whilst Mabel and Stormzy pick up three nods each.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.