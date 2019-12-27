Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment

Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment

Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, calling his comments on divorce regressive and foolish.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sonam Kapoor slams RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on divorce, calls it foolish

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the workers of the organisation in Ahmedabad, spoke about...
Mid-Day - Published

Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat,...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaljiMayani

લાલજી मायाणी 😂 Get well soon baby @sonamakapoor https://t.co/JTsCoxhXx1 36 minutes ago

MumtazAhmedRiaz

Mumtaz Ahmed RT @GulfNewsTabloid: #Bollywood actress #SonamKapoor slams RSS Chief over divorce comment https://t.co/VDquEeEFRs https://t.co/UIy5QDaaFO 56 minutes ago

MahudawalaAslam

Aslam A. Mahudawala RT @Hindutva__watch: Sonam Kapoor Slams RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'divorce More In Educated Families' Argument https://t.co/WqPOQFe0qe 1 hour ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: Sonam Kapoor Slams RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'divorce More In Educated Families' Argument https://t.co/0QpXHh6zUC 1 hour ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express RT @xpresslite: Criticising RSS Chief #MohanBhagwat's remarks on divorce, actor @sonamkapoor called him regressive and foolish. https://t.c… 2 hours ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment https://t.co/20MShcpGxb https://t.co/p8tOrCLV9X 2 hours ago

GulfNewsTabloid

tabloid! #Bollywood actress #SonamKapoor slams RSS Chief over divorce comment https://t.co/VDquEeEFRs https://t.co/UIy5QDaaFO 2 hours ago

xpresslite

Express Lite Criticising RSS Chief #MohanBhagwat's remarks on divorce, actor @sonamkapoor called him regressive and foolish. https://t.co/QQjith4qG6 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nawab Malik vs Giriraj Singh on RSS chief’s ‘2 child policy’ remark [Video]Nawab Malik vs Giriraj Singh on RSS chief’s ‘2 child policy’ remark

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the sangh’s next area of focus will be to seek policy intervention for the implementation of a two-child norm in the country.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:41Published

‘Not right to say all Indians are Hindus’: Ramdas Athawale slams Mohan Bhagwat [Video]‘Not right to say all Indians are Hindus’: Ramdas Athawale slams Mohan Bhagwat

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale lashed out at RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over his all Indians are Hindus remark.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.