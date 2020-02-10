Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eye On The Day 2/18

Eye On The Day 2/18

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Eye On The Day 2/18

Eye On The Day 2/18

Here are some of the stories we are keeping an eye on: the Daytona 500 ends in a terrifying crash, hundreds of U.S. citizens were evacuated from a cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine, and a survey tells us how much money U.S. adults are losing in unused gift cards.

Do you use your gift cards?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Staring at your smartphone for too long can cause eye strain

Staring at your smartphone for too long can cause eye strainStaring at your smartphone for too long can cause eye strain.Scientists found just two hours a day...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Nigeria: Majek and the Death of Protest Music

[This Day] Majekodunmi Fasheke, the Nigerian reggae music legend and firebrand rasta who sang protest...
allAfrica.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Give BIG Green Bay to kick off Tuesday at noon [Video]Give BIG Green Bay to kick off Tuesday at noon

It's a big day for the community and nonprofits. This year's Give BIG Green Bay kicks off Tuesday at noon.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:34Published

Valentine's Day Flooding | Eagle Eye 16 [Video]Valentine's Day Flooding | Eagle Eye 16

Eagle Eye 16 flies over flood zones in Rankin and Hinds County ahead of the Pearl River weekend crest.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.