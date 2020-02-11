Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Buttigieg Puts Trump To Work

Buttigieg Puts Trump To Work

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Buttigieg Puts Trump To Work

Buttigieg Puts Trump To Work

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joked that if President Donald Trump won’t leave the White House, he would have him do chores around the hallowed halls.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg blasts Trump: My marriage never involved ‘hush money’

He revives a line of attack on President Donald Trump.
Politico - Published

Pete Buttigieg agrees with voter who shouts ‘f**k’ Donald Trump ahead of crucial New Hampshire primary

Pete Buttigieg ripped into Donald Trump during his final rally ahead of the New Hampshire primary...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks [Video]Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he isn’t taking “lectures on family values” from Rush Limbaugh. It's a slap to conservative figures who have attacked the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Presidential Candidates, Pres. Trump To Visit Colorado [Video]Presidential Candidates, Pres. Trump To Visit Colorado

Bernie Sanders, Pres. Trump, Pete Buttigieg to visit Colorado this month.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.