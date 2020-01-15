Global  

Julian Assange's health improving in prison: WikiLeaks chief

Julian Assange's health improving in prison: WikiLeaks chief

Julian Assange's health improving in prison: WikiLeaks chief

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is no longer being held in solitary confinement and his health is improving, the editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks has said.

Joe Davies reports.
