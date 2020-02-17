Drew Carey Makes Statement Following The Murder Of His Ex-Fiancee

Dr. Amie Harwick, who was engaged to Drew Carey for a year before the two split in 2018, has been murdered.

Dr. Harwick was killed in the early hours of Saturday, and another ex of hers has been arrested.

LAPD officers responded to her home in the Hollywood Hills after reports of a woman screaming.

Officers found the 38-year-old unresponsive on the ground underneath a third-floor balcony.

According to Newser, Harwick had a restraining order against her ex, Gareth Pursehouse that had recently expired.

Carey broke his silence on Monday, saying; "Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime."