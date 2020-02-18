Winks: Son Heung-min's injury is 'a massive blow' for Spurs 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published Winks: Son Heung-min's injury is 'a massive blow' for Spurs Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks looks ahead to Spurs' last-16 Champions League tie with RB Leipzig on Wednesday. Winks reflects on the injury sustained by teammate Son Heung-min during Saturday's victory against Aston Villa, which will sideline the South Korean international for 'several weeks'.