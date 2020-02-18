Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Son Heung-min > Winks: Son Heung-min's injury is 'a massive blow' for Spurs

Winks: Son Heung-min's injury is 'a massive blow' for Spurs

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Winks: Son Heung-min's injury is 'a massive blow' for Spurs

Winks: Son Heung-min's injury is 'a massive blow' for Spurs

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks looks ahead to Spurs' last-16 Champions League tie with RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Winks reflects on the injury sustained by teammate Son Heung-min during Saturday's victory against Aston Villa, which will sideline the South Korean international for 'several weeks'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Son Heung-min injury is ‘massive blow’ to Spurs, says Harry Winks

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks admits the likely season-ending injury to Son Heung-min is a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Jose Mourinho Doesn’t Count on Son Heung-min Playing Again This Season (Video)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says he isn’t thinking about forward Son Heung-min this season...
SoccerNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

spurs_family

Spurs Family Winks backs Tottenham to succeed despite 'massive' Son injury blow ✍ @Dan_KP https://t.co/ZxvhP1HN8W by @standardsport 3 minutes ago

roundclocksport

Sports News & Bets Harry Winks laments 'massive' Heung-min Son injury blow but backs Tottenham to triumph through adversity https://t.co/CR4fpxIK6K 5 minutes ago

AdjietehGideon

ADJIETEH RT @footballdaily: Harry Winks on Heung Min Son's injury for Tottenham and the lack of a striker for the side... 🗣"We have more than enoug… 15 minutes ago

TottenhamNews

Spurs News Tottenham's Winks hopes Son Heung-min's injury can galvanise squad https://t.co/7o3yxCx11v 19 minutes ago

FPL_Ross

FPL Ross Harry Winks laments 'massive' Heung-min Son injury blow but backs Tottenham to triumph through adversity https://t.co/8UvI8cKn1Y #THFC #COYS 23 minutes ago

AshaSin24116510

Asha Singh RT @standardsport: Winks backs Tottenham to succeed despite 'massive' Son injury blow ✍ @Dan_KP https://t.co/ND3RwgtqOw 24 minutes ago

standardsport

Standard Sport Winks backs Tottenham to succeed despite 'massive' Son injury blow ✍ @Dan_KP https://t.co/ND3RwgtqOw 27 minutes ago

gossipieh

Gossipieh Tottenham’s Winks hopes Son Heung-min’s injury can galvanise squad https://t.co/9ybCy0gsLO https://t.co/5hnaY8P8qK 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Son injury: Mourinho's analogy [Video]Son injury: Mourinho's analogy

Jose Mourinho gave a characteristically unique response after being asked how Heung-Min Son's injury will affect Tottenham.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:23Published

'Son injury biggest of blows for Spurs' [Video]'Son injury biggest of blows for Spurs'

Heung-Min Son's injury absence due to a broken arm is the 'biggest of blows' for Tottenham and Jose Mourinho, says Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.