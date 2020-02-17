Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drew Carey Makes Statement Following The Murder Of His Ex-Fiancee

Drew Carey Makes Statement Following The Murder Of His Ex-Fiancee

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Drew Carey Makes Statement Following The Murder Of His Ex-Fiancee

Drew Carey Makes Statement Following The Murder Of His Ex-Fiancee

Dr. Amie Harwick, who was engaged to Drew Carey for a year before the two split in 2018, has been murdered.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Price Is Right' Halts Production After Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Murder

Drew just issued this statement, obtained by TMZ, "Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BarryNecessary

BarrettTV on Youtube RT @brisa7070: @WendyWilliams you truly are a DISGUSTING human being 1st you make a cruel statement about gay men, and now you make a digu… 13 hours ago

brisa7070

Nicole Renee @WendyWilliams you truly are a DISGUSTING human being 1st you make a cruel statement about gay men, and now you ma… https://t.co/HEH2X1OeRW 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.