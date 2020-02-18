Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced in an Instagram post that he is pledging $10 billion to fight climate change, which he calls "the biggest threat to our planet." The money will be used to fund his Earth Fund which will fund scientists, activists, and NGOs.

· Jeff Bezos pledged $10 billion to fight climate change via a new initiative called the Bezos Earth...

· Jeff Bezos is giving $10 billion to fight climate change by starting the Bezos Earth Fund, the...