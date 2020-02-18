Mediterranean Diet May Help Curb Cognitive Decline: Study now < > Embed Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:49s - Published Mediterranean Diet May Help Curb Cognitive Decline: Study Scientists say sticking to a Mediterranean diet--one rich in nuts, fruits, vegetables, and fish--may help curb cognitive decline in the elderly. 0

